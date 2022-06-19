Over 15 trains of Western Railway cancelled due to ‘operational reasons’

Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express, Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express, Jabalpur – Ratlam are a few trains among the list

Representative Image

The Western Railway on Saturday announced that over 15 trains will be temporarily cancelled due to operational reasons.

Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express, Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express, Jabalpur – Ratlam are a few trains among the list.

Also read: For first time ever, rail commuters lose cool, stand divided over AC locals

Show full article

The details of all cancelled trains are as under:

1. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

2. Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Superfast Express will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

3. Train No. 19425 Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express will remain cancelled every Saturday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

4. Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express will remain cancelled every Sunday from 19th June to 19th July, 2022.

5. Train No. 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

6. Train No. 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 19th June to 19th July, 2022.

7. Train No. 12929 Valsad - Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

8. Train No. 12930 Vadodara – Valsad will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 19th June to 19th July, 2022.

9. Train No. 19035 Vadodara – Ahmedabad will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

10. Train No. 19036 Ahmedabad – Vadodara will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 18th July, 2022.

11. Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Somnath will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 18th June to 17th July, 2022.

12. Train No. 19120 Somnath – Ahmedabad will remain cancelled every Saturday and Sunday from 19th June to 18th July, 2022.

13. Train No. 09483 Mahesana – Patan will remain cancelled 5 days a week (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun) from 19th June to 18th July, 2022

14. Train No. 09484 Patan – Mahesan will remain cancelled 5 days a week (Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun) from 18th June to 17th July, 2022

15. Train No. 19818 Jabalpur – Ratlam will short-terminate at Chittaurgarh and remain cancelled between Chittaurgarh-Ratlam every Saturday from 2nd July to 20th August, 2022.

16. Train No. 19327 Ratlam – Udaipur will short-originate from Chittaurgarh and remain cancelled between Ratlam- Chittaurgarh every Sunday from 3rd July to 21st August, 2022.