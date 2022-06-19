Over 15 trains of Western Railway cancelled due to ‘operational reasons’

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express, Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express, Jabalpur – Ratlam are a few trains among the list

Representative Image


The Western Railway on Saturday announced that over 15 trains will be temporarily cancelled due to operational reasons. 

Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express, Mumbai Central – Nandurbar Express, Jabalpur – Ratlam are a few trains among the list.




