'Overwhelming': 4.30 lakh passengers travel by Navi Mumbai Metro during first month of its operation, says CIDCO

An overwhelming 4.30 lakh passengers have travelled by Navi Mumbai Metro in the first month of its operation

Maharashtra's city planning agency CIDCO has termed the people's response to the rapid transit system as overwhelming, newswire PTI reported.

The Line No. 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro is an 11.10km long stretch from Belapur to Pendhar where services began on November 17. The corridor has 11 elevated stations and is part of the four-phase metro project in the satellite city.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in an official release, said the metro was getting an overwhelming response from Navi Mumbaikars.

Navi Mumbaikars have developed a unique relationship with the rapid transit system not only as a means of transportation but through the feeling of "Our Metro", said the release.

An average 12,000 passengers are travelling on the route every day and 4.30 lakh commuters have availed of metro services in one month since their commencement, it said.

The metro services have been well received by working class people and tourists visiting CIDCO's Central Park on holidays, said the release.

"People have got an efficient option of fast, comfortable and safe travel in the form of Navi Mumbai Metro. Due to this, passengers of all age groups prefer to use metro services," said CIDCO, which is implementing the metro network in the satellite city.

Metro services operate from 6 am to 10 pm with a train every 15 minutes. Fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 40, depending on the distance travelled.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kapil Patil on December 17 indicated that the proposal to name the forthcoming Navi Mumbai airport after the late leader D B Patil has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and is expected to receive approval soon.

According to a report in PTI, at a symposium on Saturday at Dombivali's Agri Mahotsav, Patil stated that the new airport's name will be officially confirmed during the latter phases of construction.

The late DB Patil was well-known for spearheading landowner and farmer protests in the Panvel tehsil of Raigad district decades ago against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) acquiring land, the report added.

The airport's name proposal was approved by the state legislative assembly and council in November of last year, and operations are scheduled to begin the following year. Patil then reported that the suggestion had been sent by the home department to the Prime Minister's office for review. (With inputs from PTI)