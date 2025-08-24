The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl (age not specified) from Alkapuri in Nalla Sopara area and sexually assaulted her on March 10, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Mumbai after searching for him for five months in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused on March 27 at the Achole police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.

The accused was on the run for five months. A probe team, which worked on several leads, traced the accused to Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and apprehended him from Mankhurd in Mumbai on August 21, the official said.

Man killed, 3 family members injured over property dispute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; six held

In another case, a 38-year-old man was killed and three of his family members were injured allegedly by a neighbouring family over a dispute concerning a plot in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

In the incident that took place at Sambhaji Colony in the CIDCO area on Friday afternoon, Pramod Padsawan was fatally stabbed, following which six persons were arrested, an official said, reported PTI.

Citing the complaint filed by Pramod's father Ramesh Padsawan (60), the official said his family has a dispute with Kashinath Nimone and his kin over a piece of land for the last couple of years, reported PTI.

On Friday, they stored construction material on the plot, located in front of their house, prompting Kashinath to raise objections.

Kashinath, his father, wife Shashikala, and sons Dnyaneshwar, Gaurav and Saurabh started hurling abuses at Ramesh. When his son Pramod came out, the accused began thrashing him with a rod, reported PTI.

Dnyaneshwar then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Pramod. When other members of the Padsawan family came out of their house, the accused persons allegedly attacked them as well with knives, rods and stones, he said, reported PTI.

All the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where Pramod was declared dead, the official said, adding that Ramesh and his grandson Rudra are also admitted there for treatment. Ramesh's wife also suffered in the alleged attack, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against the arrested members of the accused family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other charges, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)