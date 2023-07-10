Palghar: Man killed by unidentified persons after his motorbike brushes against 2-wheeler

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend

A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by three unidentified persons after his motorcycle brushed against another two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend, senior police inspector Vilas Tupe told PTI.

A side mirror of the victim's vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said.

The three persons then stopped the victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, had an argument with him and allegedly beat him up and his friend severely, the official told PTI.

The injured duo was taken to a private hospital where Yadav succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official told PTI.

No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding the police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits.

In another incident, the body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bin of a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police told PTI.

The body of a male infant was found in the garbage bin of a private hospital in Virar this morning, an official told PTI.

An offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from vicinity to identify the accused involved in the crime, the official told PTI.

The staff of the hospital went to the dustbin to dispose waste in the morning, when they found the body of a newborn there, the hospital's administrative officer Tukaram Pashte told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)