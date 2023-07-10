No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Ulhasnagar area

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Case against four persons for threatening, firing at cable operator's office x 00:00

Four persons allegedly threatened the staff at a cable operator's office in Maharashtra's Thane district and one of them opened fire in the premises after an argument, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Ulhasnagar area, an official from the police control room said, adding that a case has been registered against the four persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused went to the cable operator's office, enquired about the owner and asked the staff to keep away from a man whom they named. Later, one of the accused allegedly opened fire after a quarrel with security guards at the office entrance, the official told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhakar Pathare dismissed rumours of firing at a local politician's office.

The Hill Line police have registered a case against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act, the control room official told PTI.

No arrest has been made so far. A probe is on into the case, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a private company of Rs 42.6 lakh under the pretext of getting it a "consent" certificate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control board (MPCB), an official told PTI on Sunday.

One of the accused is a former employee of the company which has ready mix concrete plants at various places in the country, the official from Chitalsar police station in Thane told PTI.

The company wanted to get a "consent" certificate from the MPCB for its three units at Deonar (Mumbai), Turbhe (Navi Mumbai) and Kashimira (Thane).

One of the accused, who was then working with the company, introduced its authorities to the other accused claiming he arranged for the MPCB's consent, the official said.

Between September 2021 and April 2022, the company allegedly made a payment of Rs 42.6 lakh to the accused and he got it a "consent" letter from the MPCB, the official told PTI.

When the MPCB officials visited a plant of the company for an inspection last year, they found the "consent" letter was fake and not issued by the pollution regulatory body, he said.

The company on Friday filed a complaint, based on which the Chitalsar police here registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (punishment for forgery) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the police told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)