Palghar: Tanker collides with freight truck carrying pipes on Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu; watch video

A severe accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway involving a freight truck and a tanker transporting crude oil.

A severe accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu, involving a freight truck and a crude oil tanker.



Traffic towards Mumbai is slow, and local police are on the scene. No casualties have been reported.



The incident occurred on the Mahalaxmi Bridge in Dahanu, where the tanker collided with the freight truck carrying pipes from behind. The tanker driver was trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Traffic heading towards Mumbai was moving slowly. Local police were at the scene. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Two injured in accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

In another incident, two persons were injured in an accident involving two heavy vehicles in the Thane stretch of the Nashik-Mumbai highway on Sunday, which left traffic affected for two hours on the arterial road.

At around 7:30 am, a cement bulker hit a stationary mid-size truck from behind, leaving two persons seriously injured and causing severe damage to both vehicles.

The injured persons were identified as Mukesh Yadav (30) and Pankaj (25), driver and helper, respectively, of the cement mixer truck. They were hospitalised. Police and emergency services personnel were deployed to clear the highway as the accident led to a jam several kilometres long.

The cause of the accident is being ascertained, though prima facie suggests the driver of the cement bulker lost control of the vehicle.

(With inputs from Agencies)