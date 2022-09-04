Palghar: Tempo catches fire after accident; no casualties

The loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai when a truck collided with it, the police said.

Representational Pic

A tempo caught fire after suffering a collision with a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The collision took place near Wada Khadkone village in the district in the morning, the station house officer of Kasa police station said.

The loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai when a truck collided with it, he said.

