Palghar: Tempo catches fire after accident; no casualties

Updated on: 04 September,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai when a truck collided with it, the police said.

Palghar: Tempo catches fire after accident; no casualties

Representational Pic


A tempo caught fire after suffering a collision with a truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.


The collision took place near Wada Khadkone village in the district in the morning, the station house officer of Kasa police station said.

The loaded tempo was proceeding from Gujarat to Mumbai when a truck collided with it, he said.

