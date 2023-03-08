Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations

Like the emergency chain in trains, this button has become the most widely misused tool at railway stations, Central Railway study shows

File Pic/Nimesh Dave

A recent study by Central Railway has shown that 90 per cent of the escalators at railway stations in the city stop working on most days because commuters push the panic/emergency button. CR is working on a new mechanism to correct this, said officials. “The escalator stops when a commuter inadvertently or for probable fun presses the emergency panic button along the escalator railing,” CR Mumbai divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajnish Goyal said.

Stop button at the start of the escalator

Goyal added, “We have been studying the escalators and found that the problem occurs in about 90 per cent of the cases.” Every time an escalator stops, there is an elaborate procedure to restart it from the technical cabin below the escalator. A technician has to be called to restart the escalator. We are now devising a mechanism to avoid this and will soon put it to use,” Goyal added.

More escalators have been planned on CR’s Mumbai division. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

Sources said the emergency button is placed next to the railing so that escalators can be stopped in emergencies. But, it is widely misused, they added. “In one case, we found that some senior citizens or someone who had not used the escalator before pressed the button to stop and get on it. But the escalator cannot be restarted the same way,” Goyal pointed out.



The stop button at the feet level on top of the staircase

At some stations, the panic button is located at the start of the escalator. At others, it is on the top, fixed at the bottom--at the feet level. “It is at this point that some mischief monger probably could be tampering with the panic button,” a source said. As per details available, Mumbai division of CR has close to 150 escalators, and more are planned at stations like Mulund, Vikhroli, Diva and Mumbra.

150

Approx no of escalators city has