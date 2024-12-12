Breaking News
Updated on: 12 December,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Andhare claimed that the situation in Parbhani arose because the state does not have a home minister. (Pic/PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare accused the new Maharashtra government on Thursday of destroying the future of Dr BR Ambedkar's followers “in the name of combing operations” in violence-hit Parbhani, reported news agency PTI.


The Sena (UBT) spokesperson, targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, highlighting that Maharashtra state does not have a home minister in a video statement.


Andhare, in the video, said that questions have arisen about the law and order situation due to no home minister in the state.


The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis government is likely to be on Saturday.

A cement replica of the Constitution encased by glass outside Parbhani railway station was found to be vandalised on Tuesday. Notably, the replica was close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, which led to protests.

A mob indulged in arson and the district collector's office was vandalised on Wednesday, stated PTI.

Andhare mentioned in the video that Parbhani is a very sensitive district and also the residence of all Ambedkarite activists.

"It is highly condemnable if the state government, in the name of combing operations, is destroying the lives of Ambedkarites. Instead of probing the incident, there have been attempts to destroy the future generation (youth) in the name of coming operations and we strongly condemn this," she said in a post on X.

Referring to the destruction caused due to the protests, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the local shopkeepers should have positively responded to the call of bandh given by Ambedkarites, stated PTI.

"The Constitution (replica) was desecrated and in such circumstances, there was bound to be a reaction. When Amedkarite groups had given a call for bandh, the police should have taken precautionary steps. The shopkeepers should have been given an idea about this," she said.

"Shopkeepers too should have taken cognisance of the bandh but when some of them continued to keep their shops open, some Ambedkarites took steps to shut the shops," Andhare added.

The opposition party leader alleged that the police were behind letting such incidents occur.

Andhare also claimed that the situation arose because the state does not have a home minister. 

(With inputs from PTI)

