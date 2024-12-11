The tensions erupted after one person identified as Sopan Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution placed near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in the city

Screengrab

Listen to this article Violence erupts in Maharashtra’s Parbhani over alleged insult of Constitution x 00:00

Violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Tuesday following an alleged insult of the Constitution of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidents of arson and unrest were reported from several parts of the city, prompting police intervention. The tensions erupted after one person identified as Sopan Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution placed near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in the city.

The act sparked outrage among locals, leading to a citywide bandh (shutdown). To control the escalating violence, police resorted to firing tear gas shells. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and authorities are working to restore peace in the area. Police officials have appealed to the public to maintain calm while investigations into the matter continue.

“We strongly condemn the act of damaging the replica of the Constitution placed near Ambedkar Ji’s statue. I visited the site and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. The accused in this case has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. Several organizations have submitted demands, including strict action against the accused, conducting the trial in a fast-track court, and ensuring severe punishment. They have also requested increased security and barricades near Ambedkar Ji’s statue," Raghunath Gawde, DM Parbhani, said.

Violence erupted in Parbhani, Maharashtra, after Sopan Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. This sparked protests, arson, and unrest, leading to police firing tear gas.

One arrest was made, and authorities have imposed Section… pic.twitter.com/EkL8Zbn7B7 — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 11, 2024

"We are taking appropriate actions based on these demands. Several incidents of vandalism, including the breaking of vehicle windows and arson, have been reported in Parbhani district. The entire police administration is on the ground. We have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 163 under the new BNSS rules to control the situation. Efforts are underway to control the rioters, and the State Reserve Police (SRP) has been deployed. We expect the situation to be fully under control soon. For now, the situation appears stable. I have been in constant communication with the IG and SP regarding this matter,” he added.