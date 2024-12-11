Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Violence erupts in Maharashtras Parbhani over alleged insult of Constitution

Violence erupts in Maharashtra’s Parbhani over alleged insult of Constitution

Updated on: 11 December,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The tensions erupted after one person identified as Sopan Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution placed near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in the city

Violence erupts in Maharashtra’s Parbhani over alleged insult of Constitution

Screengrab

Listen to this article
Violence erupts in Maharashtra’s Parbhani over alleged insult of Constitution
x
00:00

Violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Tuesday following an alleged insult of the Constitution of India. 


Incidents of arson and unrest were reported from several parts of the city, prompting police intervention. The tensions erupted after one person identified as Sopan Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution placed near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in the city. 


The act sparked outrage among locals, leading to a citywide bandh (shutdown). To control the escalating violence, police resorted to firing tear gas shells. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and authorities are working to restore peace in the area. Police officials have appealed to the public to maintain calm while investigations into the matter continue.


“We strongly condemn the act of damaging the replica of the Constitution placed near Ambedkar Ji’s statue. I visited the site and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. The accused in this case has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. Several organizations have submitted demands, including strict action against the accused, conducting the trial in a fast-track court, and ensuring severe punishment. They have also requested increased security and barricades near Ambedkar Ji’s statue," Raghunath Gawde, DM Parbhani, said.

"We are taking appropriate actions based on these demands. Several incidents of vandalism, including the breaking of vehicle windows and arson, have been reported in Parbhani district. The entire police administration is on the ground. We have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 163 under the new BNSS rules to control the situation. Efforts are underway to control the rioters, and the State Reserve Police (SRP) has been deployed. We expect the situation to be fully under control soon. For now, the situation appears stable. I have been in constant communication with the IG and SP regarding this matter,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK