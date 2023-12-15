Asim Sarode, a Mumbai advocate, plans to help Amol Shinde, a suspect in the Parliament security breach case. Sarode believes the accusations may not be true and will investigate further.

Police apprehended Amol Shinde/ Agencies

Parliament security breach: Mumbai advocate says charges against Amol Shinde wrong, offers to provide legal aid

Asim Sarode, an advocate from Mumbai, has promised to help Amol Shinde, one of the suspects in the case of the Parliament security breach. Sarode argues that the accusations made against the defendant may not be true and plans to look into them more, according to the report in ANI.

According to the report, Sarode questioned the veracity of the accusations while acknowledging the criminality of individuals involved in the use of smoke canisters to violate Parliament and stressing the significance of their punishment. Even though the accused entered the Parliamentary premises and caused disruptions, he thinks the allegations brought against them may not be appropriate.

Sarode emphasised the accused people's efforts to raise awareness of problems in India, such as inflation and unemployment. He said it was important to assess their objectives, implying that their goal was to alert the government to these issues. Sarode stated that the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should not be applied in this situation and that the goals and motives of the accused parties should be taken into account.

"I believe that Amol Shinde and others involved in entering the Parliament and using smoke canisters have done wrong, as the Parliament is a symbol of pride and elected members across India sit there. They should be punished for that but the law provisions being charged against them are wrong, I feel, that's why I will stand with Amol Shinde and help him in legal aid. I will see whether the charges under the FIR are right or not," Sarode said while speaking to ANI.

He added, "What Amol Shinde and others tried to bring forward is the issue of unemployment and inflation. These five people were representing unemployed people in India. Their intentions need to be seen, and they should not just be framed as culprits. In law, intention is also important and their intention is just to gain government intention. The UAPA being imposed is wrong."

Meanwhile, Mahesh and Kailash, two more Rajasthani nationals, have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell. They are allegedly connected to the social media page "Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh", the report added.

According to the ANI report, Mahesh was also going to be part of the breach but his family stopped him. Reportedly, he was charged with supporting Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind in destroying associates' mobile phones after reaching Rajasthan from Delhi.

inputs