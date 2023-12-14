Parliament security breach: Accused from Maharashtra was Army aspirant, parents say financial issues hindered edu

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra named Amol Shinde was arrested for protesting outside Parliament. He had aspirations of joining the military, but his family revealed that financial constraints prevented him from doing so.

Police apprehended Amol Shinde/ Agencies

Amol Shinde, a 25-year-old from Zari village in Chakur tehsil of Latur, Maharashtra, was arrested for staging protests outside Parliament. Before his arrest, he had aspirations of enlisting in the military. But as his parents disclosed, his dreams were hampered by a lack of money, stated a report in PTI.

In an interview with reporters, Amol's parents discussed their son's goals and difficulties. "Amol always wanted to join the army," his mother Kesarbai told PTI and added, "He wanted to go to school and asked us for forty pounds a month, which we could not afford. Money was a barrier despite our best efforts because we had already paid for his education."

According to the report, Amol's father, Dhanraj Shinde, provided insight into his pursuits, stating, "He explored multiple paths, taking part in recruitment campaigns for the army and police in diverse areas, and even taking a job as a daily wage labourer because he was unemployed. He may have been feeling the pressure of this conflict because he participated in the Parliament incident."

"If he is saved (released in the case), he will come back to our village, but if he does not come, we will think that we didn't have a son," his father was quoted as saying.

When the police came to their house after the Delhi incident, they took documents about Amol's athletic activities. He had reportedly left for Delhi on December 9 in connection with an army recruitment drive; this was a routine that didn't cause concern because he had done it before, the report added.

According to police reports, Amol, a BA graduate from a Scheduled Caste community, worked odd jobs on the side while studying for recruitment exams. His family, which includes his parents and two brothers, also works for a living.

According to the PTI report, during his interrogation, Amol stated that the protest was motivated by dissatisfaction with issues such as the farmers' protest, the Manipur crisis, and unemployment. He admitted to buying coloured petrol canisters in Kalyan, Maharashtra, for around Rs 1,200 for five canisters. It was also discovered that he frequently visited Mumbai.

The incident at Parliament occurred on the same day as the Parliament Attack of 2001, in which two individuals broke through security, releasing gas and shouting slogans before being apprehended in the Lok Sabha's MP chamber.

