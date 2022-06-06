Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena took a dig over the Modi government's 8th-anniversary celebrations

People in Kashmir suffering but 'king' busy with celebrations: Sena's jibe at PM Modi over targeted killings

Narendra Modi. File Photo


In a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi government over the targeted killings in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena on Monday said while people in the UT are suffering, the 'king' is busy with celebrations.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena took a dig over the Modi government's 8th-anniversary celebrations and said while the BJP is busy promoting how provisions of Article 370 were nullified and surgical strikes were carried out on Pakistan-based terrorists, it is surprising that they are oblivious to the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits.




Questioning BJP's Hindutva pitch, the Sena said the BJP and the Centre are quiet over the killings of Hindus in the Valley.


