Peruvian woman molestation case: Byculla guest house manager sentenced to two years in jail

A 19-year-old man who was accused of molesting a Peru national was sentenced to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 5000 by a court in Mumbai. The incident of molestation was reported in March 2023 and police not only arrested the accused within 24 hours but filed a charge-sheet within the same period and the accused was put on trial. The court on March 27 pronounced the sentence.

The incident occurred on 26th March night around 11 pm when a 19-year-old manager at Welcome Guest House, Byculla (East), identified as Riyaz Ahmed Raju Ahmed, had allegedly gone to a room where a 38-year-old Peru national woman was residing.

According to police, the accused had allegedly requested a selfie with the women but consistently touched her inappropriately. The women immediately raised an alarm and called the police. The woman speaking only Spanish was unable to convey the incident. Police took help of another foreign national at the guest house and communicated with her.

An FIR was registered against the manager under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). “As the victim had to move to another city, a special permission sought by the magistrate, and her along with the other foreign national’s statements were recorded. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested by another team who was attempting to run away from the city, ” an official from Byculla Police told Mid-day.

The chargesheet was also produced within 24 hours. After submitting the chargesheet, the trial was initiated and on May 26, the Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate (25th Court) pronounced the sentence. The accused was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and a fine of R5000 and if the fine is not paid, additional three months of imprisonment will be imposed.