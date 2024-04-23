Pawar said Fadnavis exposed himself by claiming to gain power by splitting two parties

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article PM constantly attacking Congress unwise: Sharad Pawar x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constant attack on the Congress was not a “wise decision” as that party is not in power. Speaking to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas in Amravati, he further said the PM keeps criticising opposition parties but does not discuss plans of his government or the BJP for the future.

“The Congress party has not been in power for some time. But Modi keeps attacking it and calling it a wall obstructing the development of the country. It is not a wise decision. Just because some parties are in the opposition it does not mean they should not be taken into confidence on key issues,” Pawar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent statement that he returned to power after splitting two parties, a reference to the splits in the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, Pawar said he was thankful that the senior BJP leader had himself revealed the truth. “It is not a decent strategy to lure people, create a situation that would split a party, then describe it as revenge, or influence some people to make certain decisions. These cannot be called civil political moves. We had an image of Fadnavis as a decent politician, but now his true face has emerged,” Pawar asserted.

The opposition stalwart was speaking after addressing a rally in Amravati in favour of MVA ally Congress’ Balwant Wankhede, who is pitted against sitting MP Navneet Rana. Rana, who won in 2019 as an Independent candidate backed by opposition parties, is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

‘Narendra Modi realises he is losing after first phase’

NAGPUR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the redistribution of wealth to minorities shows that he has realised he is losing the Lok Sabha elections immediately after the first phase of the polls. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Singh accused the BJP of “murdering” democracy and claimed that the party plans to change the Constitution if voted to power. During an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources.

“They (BJP) have looted all of the country’s resources and given it to one of his (Modi’s) friends. How can you (PM) say this? Hence, I feel that immediately after the first phase, Prime Minister Modi has realised that he is losing very badly this time,” Singh said. He said that the party, if voted to power, will put a stop to reservations and end elections. Asked about the BJP’s allegations against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader said the party should first ask for the resignation of the chief minister of Manipur, where there has been bloodshed since last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever