The NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that former Prime Ministers worked to make new India, the incumbent one only criticises others

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former PMs worked to make new India, PM Modi only criticises others, says Sharad Pawar x 00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed that former prime ministers worked to make a new India but PM Narendra Modi only criticises others, according to the PTI.

Sharad Pawar on Monday said that PM Modi does not speak about what his government had done for the people in the last ten years, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Amravati district for a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, Sharad Pawar said that the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the country cannot be questioned, the PTI reported.

He claimed some BJP leaders had spoken publicly about changing the Constitution and appealed to the people to not allow autocracy to take shape in India.

A high-profile poll battle is shaping up in the Amravati constituency for Lok Sabha elections 2024 where the BJP has fielded Navneet Rana, the sitting MP who won the 2019 polls as an Independent candidate, against Balwant Wankhede of Congress.

Sharad Pawar alleged PM Modi was trying to create fear and emulating Russian President Vladamir Putin, the news agency reported on Monday.

Sharad Pawar said he has come to apologise to the people of Amravati for the "mistake" he had committed in the 2019 elections by supporting the candidate (Navneet Rana).

"In the last elections, I had sought the support of people and made an appeal (to elect Rana). People elected the candidate I had appealed for. Time has come to amend that mistake," he said, reported the PTI.

Balwant Wankhede, who belongs to Congress, is contesting the election as a candidate of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress.

"After Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I saw the working of almost all PMs ranging from Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narasimha Rao to Manmohan Singh. Their efforts were to make a new India, but the incumbent PM only criticises," Sharad Pawar said, as per the news agency.

He said that no one in history can forget the contribution of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru but the prime minister (Modi) continuously criticises him.

"Instead of telling what the Central government did in the last ten years, he (Modi) keeps criticising others," Sharad Pawar added, the PTI reported.

"We fear that a new Putin is in the making in India", he said.

He hailed Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray for "shouldering the responsibility to protect the national interest" by working closely with the Congress and the NCP (SP) like in the past.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!