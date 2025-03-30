Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

PM Modi with RSS Chief Bhagwat and CM Fadnavis during the foundation stone laying of 'Madhav Netralaya', in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to ANI.

PM Modi was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries.

As per ANI, Madhav Netralaya is a premier eye institute and research centre dedicated to providing world-class tertiary ophthalmic services with a focus on compassion, precision, and innovation. The centre boasts a highly skilled team comprising ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, and support staff. Furthermore, it actively engages in community outreach programmes, educational initiatives, and vision screenings to raise awareness about eye health.

The Managing Director of the centre, (Retd) Major General Anil Bam, is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The facility will house multiple specialised departments, including Cornea, Refractive Surgery and LASIK, Retina Vitreous, Glaucoma, Cataract Surgery, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Ocular Immunology and Uveitis, Oculoplasty and Oncology, and Low Vision Services.

According to ANI, the centre will also facilitate eye donation registrations and volunteering opportunities. The hospital will operate from 9 AM to 8 PM daily.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, marking the occasion of Varsha Pratipada. He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."

He further acknowledged the influence of Dr Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, saying, "Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat."

According to ANI reports, Prime Minister Modi also visited Solar Industries in Nagpur to oversee the Nagastra-3 kamikaze drone system, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. The drone has an operational range of up to 100 km and an endurance of over five hours. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a runway facility at the Solar plant for Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) and High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) drones.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated the Loitering Munition Testing Range and a new runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur. ANI reports that the newly constructed airstrip, measuring 1,250 metres in length and 25 metres in width, will facilitate the testing of unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided munitions.

(With inputs from ANI)