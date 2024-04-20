Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > PM Modi is worried because of growing popularity of Congress Nana Patole
<< Back to Elections 2024

PM Modi is worried because of 'growing popularity' of Congress: Nana Patole

Updated on: 20 April,2024 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Addressing a rally in Parbhani earlier in the day, PM Modi dubbed the Congress a vine without roots or branches which sucks dry those who support it

PM Modi is worried because of 'growing popularity' of Congress: Nana Patole

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article
PM Modi is worried because of 'growing popularity' of Congress: Nana Patole
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday claimed the "growing popularity" of Congress has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the Grand Old Party in "every sentence" of his poll speech, reported news agency PTI.


Addressing a rally in Parbhani earlier in the day, PM Modi dubbed the Congress a vine without roots or branches which sucks dry those who support it.


"Modi is not worried about farmers in the Marathwada region. Agricultural products, including soybeans and cotton, are sold at throwaway prices under the BJP rule. PM Modi is now worried due to the growing popularity of Congress and takes the party's name in every sentence of his speech," Patole alleged in a statement.


Referring to the surgical strike reference in the PM's speech in Parbhani, which falls under the arid Marathwada region, Patole questioned if Modi was afraid of China.

"The prime minister said the Modi government conducts surgical strikes by entering the homes of terrorists but why is he afraid of China?" Patole said.

He claimed Modi is yet to react to "China invading India's border, seizing our land, and killing 20 Indian soldiers".

Patole alleged that Modi's allegation holding Congress responsible for Partition is completely false.

"A person holding the post of Prime Minister is expected to speak with sound knowledge," he said and alleged that BJP, its forerunner Jan Sangh, and RSS, had no contribution in the freedom struggle.

He alleged while farmers from the Marathwada region were in distress, the BJP was busy splitting political parties.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress PM Modi narendra modi maharashtra mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK