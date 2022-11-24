×
Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year and disposed of her body by sawing it into 35 pieces

Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's live-in partner and alleged murderer, used to give her cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, one of her friends claimed on Thursday.


After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News.



"In 2021, Shradda shared with one of her close woman friends that Aftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this," he said.


Her friends then visited Poonawala and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to ill-treat her, Shukla said.

"It was Shraddha who asked us to give him one more chance, and I think that cost her her life," he added.

Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year and disposed of her body by sawing it into 35 pieces.

