Pornography case: ED questions actress Gehana Vashisht for third time

Updated on: 16 December,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Actress Gehana Vashisht is currently under the agency's scanner in its money laundering probe linked to the making and distribution of pornography

Pornography case: ED questions actress Gehana Vashisht for third time

Actress Gehana Vashisht

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday continued grilling actress Gehana Vashisht in connection with the pornography case involving Raj Kundra and others. Vashisht is currently under the agency's scanner in its money laundering probe linked to the making and distribution of pornography.


She was previously questioned by the ED for several hours in connection with a money laundering investigation. The case is linked to businessman Raj Kundra.


On December 10, actress Gehana Vashisht appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. 


Sources said that the ED is scrutinising whether the payments Vashisht received were part of a larger money-laundering operation orchestrated through the alleged pornography racket.

Vashisht, who was questioned for seven hours on December 9, returned to the ED office for further interrogation on December 10. On the second day of her interrogation, Gehna was questioned for nearly six hours, during which the officials continued recording her statement as well and asked her to appear again when required.

Speaking to the press after the interrogation, Gehna said that the ED officials are yet to retrieve data from her mobile and that is why she was being summoned again and again.

The ED is investigating payments made to her by Kenrin Limited, a London-based company owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law, Pradeep Bakshi, who is a wanted accused in the case. Vashisht allegedly received multiple payments from Kenrin Limited for pornographic films shot in India and transferred to London, where they were allegedly uploaded on various platforms.

However, Vashisht has maintained her stance that the films she worked on were erotica, not pornography. She said the ED’s questioning revolved around her financial transactions and her connections with Kundra and Kenrin Limited.

Vashisht was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021. During that time, she spent over three months in jail.

