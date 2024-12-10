After nearly seven hours of questioning, Gehana Vashisht stepped out of the Mumbai ED office. Officials interrogated her about films, financial transactions, and whether money laundering was involved in the process. The ED’s investigation is still ongoing, and Gehana Vashisht has been summoned again tomorrow for further questioning

Actress Gehna Vashisht outside the ED office on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Raj Kundra pornography case: ED questions Gehna Vashisht x 00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of actress Gehana Vashisht for several hours in connection with a pornography case. Vashisht was earlier arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, along with businessman Raj Kundra. The ED had conducted raids earlier this month at 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh related to Kundra and Vashisht. Kundra, who has been summoned by the ED twice, has requested more time to appear before the agency.

Money laundering probe

According to sources, the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the pornography case. The probe focuses on London-based company, Kenrin Limited, run by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who is a wanted accused in the Mumbai Crime Branch case. The ED has frozen multiple bank and Demat accounts linked to Kundra and Vashisht as part of their investigation.

The ED registered this case in May 2022 to investigate financial transactions and potential money laundering. Kundra was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, 2021. At the time, then-Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale described him as the key conspirator in the pornography racket. Kundra was granted bail 60 days after his arrest.

Case background

As per the Mumbai Crime Branch charge sheet, the investigation began on February 3, 2021, after information was received about pornographic films being shot at a bungalow in Madh. A raid was conducted on February 4, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, including Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen Khan (producer and director), Monu Sharma (photographer), Bhanu Thakur (actor), Arish Shaikh (actor), and Pratibha Nalawade (creative director).

A woman acting in one of the alleged pornographic films claimed she was forced into it, prompting the police to file the case. During interrogation, Rowa Khan revealed Vashisht’s involvement, leading to her questioning and subsequent arrest on February 6, 2021. The crime branch reportedly recovered scripts and agreements related to pornographic films during searches.

The charge sheet states that Vashisht uploaded obscene videos on escapenow.tv using her “GV Studio” account. Further investigation revealed her association with accused Umesh Kamat, who allegedly worked for Kenrin Limited. Kamat is accused of sending pornographic films to Kenrin Limited, which then uploaded the content on the HotShots app. Investigators also recovered agreements between Vashisht and Kenrin Limited.

Vashisht’s statement

After nearly seven hours of questioning, Gehana Vashisht stepped out of the Mumbai ED office. Officials interrogated her about films, financial transactions, and whether money laundering was involved in the process. The ED’s investigation is still ongoing, and Gehana Vashisht has been summoned again tomorrow for further questioning.

Speaking to the media, Gehana Vashisht stated, “There are big names involved in this case, but they are not being called for questioning. I am being targeted. However, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. I am ready to provide any documents or evidence the officials require.”

Gehana also revealed that she worked for Raj Kundra’s company, creating films for which she was paid R33 lakh. She confirmed sharing this information with the investigating officials. “The questioning was about my links with Raj Kundra and London-based company Kenrin Limited, I have answered all the questions and am being asked to appear again tomorrow,” Gehana said while speaking with mid-day.