The counseling centers will be launched under the guidance of the National Commission for Women and in collaboration with the BMC

The Bharatiya Stree Shakti is launching three 'pre-marital counseling' centers in Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Women's Day 2025: Pre-Marital Counseling' centers to be launched in Mumbai on March 8 x 00:00

To address the rising number of family disputes and divorces, 'Pre-Marital Counseling' centers named 'Tere Mere Sapne' will be launched in Mumbai on the Women's Day 2025.

According to an official statement, the counseling centers will be launched under the guidance of the National Commission for Women and in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bharatiya Stree Shakti is launching three 'pre-marital counseling' centers in Mumbai. The centers will be inaugurated on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The statement said that marriage is a significant milestone in the lives of both men and women. Its success largely depends on the strength of their relationship. However, the rising number of family disputes and divorces in family courts today is a cause for concern. To address this issue, there is an urgent need for a 'Pre-Marriage Family Samvad Kendra' to provide guidance and support before marriage.

It said that the National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijayatai Rahatkar has taken the initiative to start such 'Pre-marital Family Dialogue Center' across the country.

Bharatiya Stree Shakti in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will start 'Pre-Marriage Dialogue' centers at three places in Mumbai namely Parel, Vile Parle and Borivali, it said.

The Bharatiya Stree Shakti has been working for the empowerment of women and families since 1988. Under Bharatiya Stree Shakti, many initiatives like 'Family Counseling Centre' and 'Pre-marital Guidance Workshops' are carried out, informed Seema Deshpande, official from the organisation, it further said.

The centers, known as 'Pre-Marriage Family Dialogue Centers' (Pre-Marriage Family Samvad Kendra), will be located in Parel, Vile Parle, and Borivali. The centers aim to provide guidance and support to couples before marriage, helping them strengthen their relationships and avoid future issues.

The initiative is led by Vijayatai Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, who has taken steps to launch similar centers across the country, it said.

The Bharatiya Stree Shakti, an organisation dedicated to the empowerment of women and families since 1988, will run these centers.

Seema Deshpande, an official from Bharatiya Stree Shakti will been conducting various initiatives like 'Family Counseling Centers' and 'Pre-Marital Guidance Workshops' to help families and individuals, the statement said.