A 32-year-old pregnant woman in Buldhana district in Maharashtra has been detected with 'fetus in fetu', an extremely rare condition in which a malformed fetus is located within the body of another fetus, an official said, PTI reported.

During the woman's routine check-up at Buldhana District Women's Hospital a few days ago, the unusual congenital defect was discovered, he added. The woman is 35 weeks pregnant.

According to the official, doctors discovered the problem when doing the woman's sonography at the hospital.

"Fetus in fetu" is one of the rarest cases—one in five lakh," hospital obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Prasad Agarwal told reporters on Tuesday, PTI cited.

Just 200 of these cases—including 10–15 in India—have been documented so far (globally), and they all occurred after delivery, he noted.

He further said, "But I was lucky and vigilant enough to notice something very unusual with this baby, which is almost 35 weeks, grossly normal growing fetus with a few bones and fetus-like structure in its abdomen".

"It struck me immediately that this is not normal. It was 'fetus in fetu', one of the rarest cases in the world. We had asked for a second opinion and the case was confirmed by radiologist Dr Shruti Thorat," he said, PTI cited.

As per PTI, the woman has been referred to a medical facility in neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a safe delivery and further procedure, the hospital authorities said.

