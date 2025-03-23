Breaking News
Preparations for 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela slow but on track, says Fadnavis

Updated on: 23 March,2025 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik are behind schedule but assured that challenges will be overcome. He highlighted the integration of technology for better crowd management and an immersive experience

File Pic

Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik are progressing at a slower pace than initially expected, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. However, he expressed confidence that despite the delays, challenges would be overcome to ensure the successful execution of this grand religious event, which he described as a confluence of "faith and technology."


Speaking at a programme of CII Young Indians in Nashik, Fadnavis acknowledged that the extensive preparations required for the large-scale event had encountered hurdles. However, he reassured that the government remained committed to ensuring that all necessary infrastructure and logistical arrangements were in place in time for the festival.


According to PTI reports, Fadnavis noted that infrastructure development had been lagging but added that corrective measures were being taken to accelerate the progress. "We initiated preparations for the Kumbh Mela last year. Had we begun work in 2020, we would have been in a much more comfortable position today," he admitted.


Despite the delay, he credited the event’s management team for employing a reverse-planning strategy, which he believes will help make up for lost time. Drawing from the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, he stated that similar approaches were being implemented in Nashik and Triambakeshwar to ensure seamless execution.

"The 2015 Kumbh Mela in Nashik was an achievement in itself, as for the first time in many years, no fatalities were reported. This time, we are aiming for similar success while also ensuring that the scale and experience of the event are enhanced," PTI quoted him as saying.

Fadnavis highlighted the integration of cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence-driven crowd management, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) tools, to offer an immersive and safe experience for attendees. "The upcoming Kumbh Mela will not only be a gathering of faith but also a technological marvel," he added.

The chief minister also pointed out the logistical challenges associated with the event’s venue, noting that while the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela was spread over 7,500 hectares, the Nashik event would be confined to a 300-acre area. Nevertheless, he assured that meticulous planning was underway to optimise space and ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

(With inputs from PTI) 

kumbh mela mumbai news maharashtra mumbai nashik

