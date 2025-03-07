Princess Astrid of Belgium meets Maharashtra Governor

Princess Astrid, who is heading a 300-strong economic mission to India, was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation during the visit

Princess Astrid of Belgium met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Princess Astrid, who is heading a 300-strong economic mission to India, was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation during the visit, the official said.

The Princess and the Governor discussed issues such as enhancing business and trade, green energy, tourism, education, and cultural relations during the meeting.

The Governor presented Princess Astrid with a photo album containing photographs of the previous visits by the members of the Belgian Royal family to Raj Bhavan.

Princess Astrid, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot and other senior ministers, was shown around the Raj Bhavan by the Governor.

Maharashtra preferred FDI destination; contributes 14 per cent to national GDP, says Guv

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state is a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and contributes more than 14 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The governor, addressing the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session, asserted that Maharashtra was one of the leading industrial states in the country.

He said the state government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, and these investments will generate more than 15 lakh employment opportunities.

Radhakrishnan said the state government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and has appointed expert advocates to represent Maharashtra before the Supreme Court.

"Maharashtra is a preferred destination for FDI and contributes more than 14 per cent to the country's GDP," the governor said.

He noted that the state government plans to disburse an investment promotion subsidy of about Rs 5,000 crore to industries in Maharashtra to attract investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment opportunities.

Radhakrishnan said the government, through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, has decided to allot approximately 3,500 acres of land to support and encourage industrialisation and will notify 10,000 acres for industrial purposes.

He further said that the government plans to develop 10 integrated industrial parks and integrated logistics parks to enhance industrial growth, improve supply chain efficiency and create a world-class business ecosystem.

The government has approved the launch of the Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission to strengthen and expand the textile sector, the governor said.

He said more than 1.32 lakh youths have been trained under the Chief Minister Yuva Karya Prashikshan Scheme, which aims to increase employability and provide skilled manpower to industries.

The government has set a target to train 10 lakh youths in 2024-25 and has allocated Rs 5,500 crore for this, he added.

Radhakrishnan said the government organised 611 Pandit Deendayal job fairs in districts across Maharashtra in 2024-25, and more than 19,000 candidates have secured jobs.

Speaking about infrastructure development, the governor said the government will construct the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, which will connect major religious and pilgrimage sites on the route.

(With inputs from Agencies)