Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. Pic/X@maha_governor

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

In his message, the Governor said, "As we welcome the new year, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra and all fellow countrymen. May this year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all."

"Let us in this year commit ourselves to contributing toward the goal of Viksit Bharat—a developed, progressive, and inclusive India. As the most progressive State with a rich culture, spirit of enterprise and values, Maharashtra holds an important role in this mission," he added.

"This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar and many others. We must continue to strive to eliminate social inequality and create an egalitarian society. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!," Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said.

Robust security in place in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed

More than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, officials said on Tuesday.

Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches.

Also, celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hence, police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, an official said.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed as part of the security arrangements, he said.

Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The New Year celebrations at many places will also be monitored through CCTVs, the official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Riot Control police and Homeguards will also be deployed for security, he said.

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will also be set up on all the important roads and patrolling on streets will be intensified, the official said.

