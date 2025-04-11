The nights are hot, days even hotter as concrete jungle cooks at 42 degrees C; IMD officials said the rising temperatures are a clear sign of climate change and the urban heat island effect, where concrete-heavy cityscapes trap heat, offering little relief even at night

Pune’s scorching April heat has shattered past records, with average daytime temperatures surging significantly. Highly urbanised areas such as Lohegaon and Koregaon Park have consistently recorded highs of 42.2 degrees Celsius over the last few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intense heat is likely to persist until Friday. Health experts have advised caution amid hot and humid conditions.

“It’s expected to stay in the current temperature range, though a slight dip of one to two degrees is likely from Friday,” IMD scientist S D Sanap told mid-day. He attributed the spike in Pune’s core localities like Lohegaon and Koregaon Park to rapid urbanisation.

IMD officials said the rising temperatures are a clear sign of climate change and the urban heat island effect, where concrete-heavy cityscapes trap heat, offering little relief even at night. Areas such as Wadgaonsheri, Koregaon Park, and Lohegaon are particularly affected.

Uncomfortable nights

Explaining the unusually warm nights, IMD officials said late afternoon and evening cloud cover in recent days has lingered through the night, raising minimum temperatures. Despite the cloud presence, there has been no rainfall to bring down the mercury. Construction activity and high-rises have also contributed to these localised variations, which are expected to continue influencing future weather patterns.

Heatwave takes a toll

Amol Kale, a 32-year-old online delivery worker, said: “I travel 15 to 25 km daily on my two-wheeler. The heat has been unbearable.” Residents were seen shielding themselves from the heat—especially women riders who covered their faces with scarves.

IMD data shows that Lohegaon recorded a high of 42.7 degrees—this summer’s hottest day yet—while Shivajinagar touched 41.3 degrees. This year, summer arrived early in Pune, with frequent daytime highs above 40 degrees. Lohegaon has repeatedly crossed the 40-degree mark, with projections indicating a possible spike to 43 degrees on Thursday. The rest of Pune is expected to see temperatures between 38 and 42 degrees.

Illnesses on rise

Since March 1, Maharashtra has reported 34 heat-related cases, primarily from the Vidarbha region. Pune’s hospitals have also begun seeing a rise in cases of heatstroke and dehydration, particularly between March and June. Doctors report increased instances of electrolyte imbalances, fatigue and fainting during peak heat periods.

Expert speak

Dr Shailesh Advani, MD in medicine and senior consultant at Snowbell Multispeciality Hospital, elaborated on the causes and risks associated with the extreme heat. “Pune, known for its pleasant climate, has started witnessing alarming temperature spikes in recent years. This is due to a mix of factors—urbanisation, deforestation and global climate change. Heatwaves, defined as prolonged periods of excessive heat, pose serious threats, especially for the elderly, children, outdoor workers and people with existing medical conditions,” he said.

Tips for surviving the heat

Senior consultant Dr Shailesh Advani says...

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks. Outdoor workers should consider ORS or electrolyte-rich beverages.

Avoid peak heat: Limit outdoor activity between 11 am and 4 pm. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes and cover your head with a scarf or hat.

Keep cool indoors: Stay indoors during the hottest hours. Use fans or air conditioning. Keep curtains drawn and windows shut during the day, and open them at night for ventilation.

Watch for warning signs: Symptoms like dizziness, nausea, confusion, high body temperature or excessive sweating require immediate medical attention.

Protect vulnerable groups: Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions should stay hydrated and indoors during peak hours.

Eat light: Opt for water-rich foods like fruits, salads and curd. Avoid oily and spicy meals that increase body heat.