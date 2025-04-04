PMRDA directs enforcement teams to clear hazardous hoardings as Pune braces for heavy, unseasonal rain

BMC and fire brigade workers remove debris of the illegal Ghatkopar hoarding that collapsed on May 16, 2024. File pic/Atul Kamble

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) held a meeting with hoarding agencies and directed its staff to pull down illegal, unauthorised hoardings to prevent a repeat of the Ghatkopar incident. On May 13, 2024, a huge hoarding in the Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai collapsed following heavy rains. 17 people were killed, and more than 75 were injured.

A similar incident occurred in Pune’s Moshi area, where several people were injured due to hoardings. In the Ghatkopar case, the billboard fell onto a petrol station, crushing vehicles and people seeking shelter from the rain. The hurried meeting was called in after the weather bureau alerted of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. The authority ordered urgent removal of unauthorised hoardings.

The meeting of hoarding owners and their association was held at PMRDA’s Akurdi office under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner Dr Deepti Suryavanshi Patil. The discussion covered obtaining permission for unauthorised hoardings, removing hazardous hoardings, and addressing issues faced by the association.

PMRDA official spokesperson said, “Considering the forecast of unseasonal storms and strong winds, PMRDA instructed to remove hazardous hoardings. Additionally, those who have applied for permission must submit proposal copies by April 8, failing which removal action will be taken.” Deepti Suryavanshi Patil, joint commissioner, said, “ Going forward, no new hoardings will be installed without PMRDA’s approval in its jurisdiction.”

The officials added that the hoardings in high-traffic areas and major intersections must be removed due to unseasonal storms and strong winds. If not removed, hoarding owners will be held responsible for any accidents, and action will be taken as per regulations.

The hoardings in Hinjawadi, Haveli Taluka, Wagholi, Manjari, Narhe, and along national and state highways, including the Pune- Satara Road, Paud Road, Hadapsar Dive Ghat, Pune-Solapur Road, Pune- Nashik Road, Pune- Nagar Road, Sus Road, and Talegaon- Chakan- Shikrapur Road, must be removed. The authority ordered that the hoarding owners must submit a list of their permission applications by April 8. Failure to do so will result in all hoardings being deemed unauthorised and subsequently removed.

PMRDA has also issued instructions to hoarding owners, stating that a single hoarding structure should not have multiple hoardings installed. Additionally, hoardings must not be placed within the road’s reserved right-of-way (ROW), and any part of a hoarding encroaching on the ROW will face action. Existing hoardings made of metal sheets, double-layered cloth structures, or wind-obstructing panels must be removed.