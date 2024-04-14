Pune Police busts child trafficking racket; 6 arrested

Pune Police arrested suspects in Pimpri Chinchwad's Jagtap dairy region for attempting to sell newborn babies based on a tip-off from officer Vandu Gire.

Senior police authorities said that the Crime Branch Unit of Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune District discovered an unlawful child trafficking ring, resulting in the arrest of six women.

Assistant Police Commissioner Vishal Hire revealed that the bust took place after officer Vandu Gire provided a tip-off. Acting on the information, authorities set up a trap in Pimpri Chinchwad's Jagtap dairy region, where the suspects intended to sell newborn babies to a client, reported ANI.

According to the report, during a sting operation, six women traffickers arrived in two auto rickshaws with seven-day-old babies for suspected sale. When questioned, the women offered evasive answers.

Upon detention and interrogation, the women confessed to previously selling five other babies for amounts ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh each.

In addition, a private hospital nurse who served as a broker was detained. The nurse connected couples who were unable to conceive with people who were eager to sell their infants. The newborns were subsequently sold at considerably higher prices, the report added.

Per the ANI report, the police are currently tracking the whereabouts of the trafficked babies and their biological parents. Initial statistics indicate that the majority of transactions used cash.

All six detained women have been put into police custody until April 16. A case has been filed at the Wakad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad for further investigation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the report added.

Meanwhile in another case from Thane, a Bangladeshi minor was trafficked into the city and forced into flesh trade. The 17-year-old girl recounted the horrors she faced after the Bhiwandi Police held her for abducting a four-month-old infant.

The cops had previously told mid-day that the girl had abducted the infant of the couple she was sold to; she added that the couple had forced her into the flesh trade and also threatened to kill her mother and aunt who had accompanied her.

Her family accompanied her when she was brought to the city under the pretext of a job. She also said that the couple had filmed her naked. The matter is subjudice, the officials added.

