Pune's Sassoon hospital employee arrested for abetting outings of drug lord Lalit Patil

The crime branch of Pune police has apprehended an employee of Sassoon Hospital over suspicions that he had helped drug lord Lalit Patil get out of the hospital for a brief period of time. The police are now investigating how the employee Mahindra Shevte helped Patil leave the hospital.

According to the police, Shevte helped Patil in leaving the hospital grounds for a duration of 2-3 hours. It is also alleged that Shevte provided other amenities to Patil while he was receiving treatment for his health alignments in the hospital.

“We have arrested Shevte but it’s premature to ascertain the reasons behind his actions. Our investigation is ongoing,” said a police officer. The Pune crime branch continues its inquiry into Patil’s escape from the hospital. Additionally, nine officers have been suspended, while police constables Nataram Kale and Amit Jadhav were arrested in connection with his escape.