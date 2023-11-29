Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Punes Sassoon hospital employee arrested for abetting outings of drug lord Lalit Patil

Pune's Sassoon hospital employee arrested for abetting outings of drug lord Lalit Patil

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops say he helped Lalit Patil get out of premises for a few hours, provided other services as well

Pune's Sassoon hospital employee arrested for abetting outings of drug lord Lalit Patil

While under arrest, Patil had been admitted to Sassoon hospital for treatment. File pic

Listen to this article
Pune's Sassoon hospital employee arrested for abetting outings of drug lord Lalit Patil
x
00:00

The crime branch of Pune police has apprehended an employee of Sassoon Hospital over suspicions that he had helped drug lord Lalit Patil get out of the hospital for a brief period of time. The police are now investigating how the employee Mahindra Shevte helped Patil leave the hospital.


According to the police, Shevte helped Patil in leaving the hospital grounds for a duration of 2-3 hours. It is also alleged that Shevte provided other amenities to Patil while he was receiving treatment for his health alignments in the hospital.


Lalit Patil. File pic
Lalit Patil. File pic


“We have arrested Shevte but it’s premature to ascertain the reasons behind his actions. Our investigation is ongoing,” said a police officer. The Pune crime branch continues its inquiry into Patil’s escape from the hospital. Additionally, nine officers have been suspended, while police constables Nataram Kale and Amit Jadhav were arrested in connection with his escape.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news pune mumbai police sassoon hospital mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK