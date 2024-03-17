His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi holds 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi join Yatra

ADVERTISEMENT

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which will continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India's struggle for independence from the British rule, reported PTI.

Members of some of the opposition INDIA bloc constituents joined Rahul Gandhi in the padyatra.

'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai: Show of strength

On Sunday, the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event, reported PTI.

'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai: Gandhi concludes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution, reported PTI.

The yatra, a mass outreach movement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a rally in Mumbai on Sunday evening in a show of strength. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.

'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi in Dharavi

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a public meeting in the Dharavi area, Gandhi reiterated the Congress' promise of caste census and asserted that poor women would get Rs 1 lakh every year in their bank accounts if his party returned to power, reported PTI.

"Dharavi is yours and should remain yours. Your skills should be honoured and this place should become a manufacturing hub of the country," he said and targeted the Adani Group, which has been awarded the project to redevelop the slum sprawl, reported PTI.

The country's wealth is being given to certain corporates, he alleged.

"Dharavi is your own land but the government is trying to acquire it through 'dalals' (agents). Police force is being used to throw out the residents for the Dharavi redevelopment project," he alleged, reported PTI.

Dharavi is 'Make in India' in the real sense and should be made India's manufacturing hub, he said.

Meanwhile, Adani's Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) rejected Gandhi's allegations concerning it.

(With inputs from PTI)