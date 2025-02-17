Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has criticised the Central government and Railway Ministry over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. He called for the Railway Minister’s resignation, alleging negligence in handling the situation

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. Criticising the Central government’s handling of the incident, Dubey accused the Railway Ministry of negligence and called for the Railway Minister’s resignation.

As per ANI, Dubey stated, “It is very unfortunate that no one is able to stop the irresponsible behaviour of the Central government.

A very big negligence has been made by the Railway Ministry and Central government officials.” He further alleged that instead of holding responsible officials accountable, the government was trying to cover up the incident.

According to ANI reports, Dubey linked this incident to previous tragedies and questioned the treatment of Hindu devotees.

“Till now, we don’t know how many people lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh. Why is this happening with our Hindu brothers and sisters? The Railway Minister should tender his resignation.”

A stampede broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, leading to the deaths of 18 people.

The tragic incident occurred at 10 pm, as lakhs of devotees were making their way to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025, resulting in severe overcrowding at the station.

According to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, stated that the chaos unfolded when a massive crowd gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.

The situation worsened due to delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, which caused further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation for the victims.

The families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who sustained serious injuries will be granted Rs 2.5 lakh. Individuals with minor injuries will be provided Rs 1 lakh in compensation.

(With inputs from ANI)