Representational Image

An official said the Railway Ministry has released a testing application called 'SwaRail' on the Google Play Store on Friday. It's a one-stop solution offering multiple public-facing services, the official said, PTI reported.

"Only 1,000 users can download it. We will assess the response and feedback. After that, it will be made available for 10,000 downloads for further suggestions and comments," a Board official said.

He further said that the app will provide easy access to services like reserved and unreserved ticket bookings, platform and parcel bookings, train inquires, PNR inquires, help through RailMadad and more, PTI cited.

"The core emphasis of the app is to enhance user experience through a seamless and clean user interface. It not only combines all services in one place but also integrates several services to provide users with a complete package of Indian Railway services," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, said.

He added, "The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, has released the SuperApp to the public for beta testing on 31-01-2025. Users can download the app from the Play Store/App Store, as shared by CRIS."

