Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking train tickets

The message that popped up for users looking to book tickets

The Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application crashed on Tuesday evening due to a snag.

An official said there was a problem with the app server and engineers were working to resolve it.

As per preliminary stats, the UTS mobile app has approximately 1.47 crore registered users. The app is showing 'FAC error,' which means Facility Access Control Error, indicating an error occurred while trying to access a feature or function within the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) platform, likely due to a technical issue with the system itself.

The UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app is a free mobile app from Indian Railways that allows users to book train tickets. The app is available for Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Paperless unreserved journey tickets, platform tickets, or season tickets can be bought from the app.

While the railways immediately did not confirm or deny the crash, commuters were unable to book train tickets or complete transactions.

The IRCTC reserved ticketing app has also been facing issues since last week, when the app was down during the crucial Tatkal hours.