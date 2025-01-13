Railways reserves 150 trains and 300 engines for event; surveillance systems, war rooms set up

The Indian Railways is keeping a special set of over 150 trains with 300 locomotives that will make thousands of trips for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 that started on Monday. These 150 trains, with locomotives attached at either end, will be making trips from various parts of the country.

“The idea is to have engines at both sides permanently for special trains to have a faster turnaround of trains so that time is not wasted in attaching and removing locomotives. Every zone has been asked to provide coaches and the aim is to have seamless operations,” a senior official said.

To ensure seamless operations during the event, a centralised ‘war room’ has been established at Prayagraj Junction and also at the Railway Board headquarters which will operate round-the-clock to monitor train movements and coordinate with state and railway police.

Arrangements have been made to issue over 10 lakh tickets daily to ensure passengers do not face any difficulties in obtaining tickets. Ticketing has been made available through the barcode-based UTS system. First aid booths have also been established at all platforms, where doctors and medical staff will be available around the clock.

A total of 1,186 CCTV cameras have been installed across nine stations in the Prayagraj Mela region as part of a surveillance system. This includes 764 new cameras, with 116 equipped for facial recognition.

