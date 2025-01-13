Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Special railway arrangements in place for Maha Kumbh 2025

Special railway arrangements in place for Maha Kumbh 2025

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Railways reserves 150 trains and 300 engines for event; surveillance systems, war rooms set up

Special railway arrangements in place for Maha Kumbh 2025

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Special railway arrangements in place for Maha Kumbh 2025
x
00:00

The Indian Railways is keeping a special set of over 150 trains with 300 locomotives that will make thousands of trips for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 that started on Monday. These 150 trains, with locomotives attached at either end, will be making trips from various parts of the country.


“The idea is to have engines at both sides permanently for special trains to have a faster turnaround of trains so that time is not wasted in attaching and removing locomotives. Every zone has been asked to provide coaches and the aim is to have seamless operations,” a senior official said.


To ensure seamless operations during the event, a centralised ‘war room’ has been established at Prayagraj Junction and also at the Railway Board headquarters which will operate round-the-clock to monitor train movements and coordinate with state and railway police.


Arrangements have been made to issue over 10 lakh tickets daily to ensure passengers do not face any difficulties in obtaining tickets. Ticketing has been made available through the barcode-based UTS system. First aid booths have also been established at all platforms,  where doctors and medical staff will be available around the clock.

A total of 1,186 CCTV cameras have been installed across nine stations in the Prayagraj Mela region as part of a surveillance system. This includes 764 new cameras, with 116 equipped for facial recognition.
 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian railways Mahakumbh 2025 uttar pradesh mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK