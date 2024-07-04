Railway ministry to develop circulation area at new station in Thane

The Ministry of Railways will undertake all works within the circulation area of the new railway station in Thane

The officials on Thursday said that the railway ministry has decided to undertake the development of the circulation area at the proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund, which is expected to save around Rs 185 crore funds of the local civic body, reported news agency PTI.

A release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said the promise to develop the circulating area around the new station was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting attended by MPs Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) and Naresh Mhaske (Thane) in Delhi on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The Ministry of Railways will undertake all works within the circulation area of the new railway station in Thane. This decision is expected to save approximately Rs 185 crore funds of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a release issued by the TMC said.

The new station will be developed under the Union government's 'Smart City Mission'. The Ministry of Railways will handle the construction within the circulating area and necessary funds will be provided for that purpose, while the TMC will be responsible for the works outside the circulation area, such as decks and ramps, it said, reported PTI.

The new railway station will be constructed on part of a plot of the Mental Hospital in Thane. Minister Vaishnaw also agreed to waive the requirement for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the railways for works to be carried out outside the circulation area, the release said.

Meanwhile, Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dhumbre has issued prohibitory orders with regard to 21 items for restaurants, bars and permits rooms till August 27, reported PTI.

The notification under section 144 of CrPC was issued on June 29 because serving notices individually was not possible, he added.

"It has come to our notice that certain incidents affecting public peace and order are frequently occurring in and around bars, permit rooms, restaurants. It has also been pointed out that some owners of such establishments are either not taking proper precautions to prevent these incidents or are deliberately engaging in actions that lead to such incidents," the notification said, reported PTI.

"Some owners are blatantly violating mandatory rules and regulations, creating a fertile ground for offensive incidents. Additionally, some guests/customers visiting these establishments behave improperly, causing a sense of insecurity among other customers, including women. To prevent such incidents and ensure peace in these establishments and surrounding areas, a notification is being issued under Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure," it added, reported PTI.

The notification said all such establishments must shut at 1:30am, while liquor should not be served to anyone below the age of 18. Details of the foreign artists who will perform in such establishments should be provided to the police 15 days in advance, it said, reported PTI.

CCTVs must cover all areas of these establishments and recording of the footage must be available for 30 days, the notification added.

Liquor should not be served on roof tops and open spaces if valid permit for the same is not not obtained. If the roof top has permit then it should be ensured that noise level norms are adhered to strictly. There should be boards that prominently display rules banning all kinds of drugs," the notification said, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government has launched a drive against irregularities related to bars and restaurants after a video of a Pune based establishment showed some youths allegedly consuming drugs.

(With inputs from PTI)