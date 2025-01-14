Thane Railway Police swiftly arrested a mobile thief within hours at Dombivli station, recovering the stolen phone worth Rs 17,500.

In a swift operation, the Railway Police apprehended a mobile phone snatcher within hours of the theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, as per PTI reports. The accused, Subham Chavilal Yadav, 27, allegedly targeted a passenger on a local train at Dombivli railway station on Monday morning.

The stolen device, valued at Rs 17,500, was recovered shortly after Yadav’s arrest, officials said. The theft occurred when the train halted at Dombivli station, allowing the accused to grab the mobile phone before fleeing.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Railway Police promptly launched an investigation. Within just two hours, their efforts paid off as Yadav was tracked down and apprehended. Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivli Railway Police commended his team for their prompt and efficient handling of the case, highlighting their commitment to maintaining commuter safety.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, India’s criminal code, which was recently updated. Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities are ensuring all necessary evidence is documented to secure a conviction.

Incidents of mobile thefts on local trains have been a persistent issue in urban areas like Mumbai and Thane. The quick action by the Railway Police underscores their vigilance and determination to curb such crimes, ensuring safer travel for daily commuters.

The police have also reiterated their request for passengers to remain cautious and safeguard their belongings, especially while boarding or alighting trains during busy hours. Such measures, coupled with timely law enforcement interventions, are key to minimising such crimes on the railway network.

Inspector Undre also urged passengers to report thefts or suspicious activity immediately, as early alerts play a crucial role in successful recovery operations.

This latest operation by the Thane Railway Police demonstrates their commitment to swift justice and sets a precedent for handling such crimes efficiently, as noted in PTI reports.

Authorities have assured the public that efforts will continue to ensure the safety and security of passengers across the railway network in Maharashtra.