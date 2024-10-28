After alighting the Mumbai local, the commuter realised that she had left her bag in the ladies compartment. She submitted a written complaint to the Vikhroli station master, who alerted the station staff at Mulund, where the train had reached by the time the letter was received

A train commuter got back her bag which she had forgotten in the ladies compartment of a Mumbai local.

The passenger, identified as Sapna Madhukar Pendhari, had boarded a Vikhroli train from Dadar. She was carrying a bag containing Rs 12,000-cash and some imitation jewellery.

After alighting the train, she realised that she had left her bag in the ladies compartment. Pendhari then submitted a written complaint to the Vikhroli station master, who alerted the station staff at Mulund, where the train had reached by the time the letter was received.

Based on the information given by the Vikhroli station master, his counterpart at Mulund, Laxman Das, retrieved the bag and handed it over to Pendhare.

