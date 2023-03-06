Rains likely at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Ahmednagar: IMD Mumbai

The IMD Mumbai, in the weather alert advised people to take precautions while moving out.

Representational Pic

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Monday issued a precautionary weather warning. The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours.

The IMD Mumbai, in the weather alert advised people to take precautions while moving out.

Meanwhile, in a separate weather alert, moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

IMD has also forecasted severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

According to the Tweet by K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, India Meteorological Department, on Sunday night, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad.

5 Mar; Severe weather alerts by IMD for Maharashtra next 4 days.

Light/mod thunderstorms with lightning, rains & gusty winds with varied intensity.

7th Mar; Impact could be more with possibility of hailstorms in district of Ahmednagar & Ch. Sambhaji Nagar @RMC_Mumbai @RMC_Nagpur pic.twitter.com/qy3RVyQhjj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 5, 2023

In another tweet, Hosalikar, mentioned, "On March 7, the impact could be more with the possibility of hailstorms in the district of Ahmednagar and Ch. Sambhaji Nagar"

The adjoining areas of Mumbai on Sunday received light rainfall and thunderstorm. In Palghar, unseasonal rains lashed parts of the district, damaging standing crops in the region, an official told the PTI said on Sunday.

The unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder hit Jawhar, Vikramgad and Mokhada talukas of the Palghar district on Saturday, he said.

The unseasonal showers damaged standing crops and affected mango and cashew orchards said Prakash Nikam, president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad.

Nikam has appealed to the district collector to carry out a panchnama through revenue officials to estimate losses in the next couple of days and award compensation to affected farmers.