Parts of Gujarat likely to receive unseasonal rainfall over next 4 days: IMD

The IMD said an induced cyclonic circulation that lay over north Gujarat and its neighbourhood had shifted towards north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan and extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level

Representational Pic

Parts of Gujarat are likely to receive unseasonal rainfall during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Some districts in the state received light rains on Saturday, while areas in north and south Gujarat are likely to receive light rainfall during the next four days, the Ahmedabad centre of the IMD said.

It also forecast light thunderstorm, with lightning and surface wind of 30-40 kilometres per hour, accompanied with light rain in isolated places in Banaskantha, Patan, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts.

In a 24-hour period ending at 6am on Sunday, parts of Dang, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha districts received light rainfall, with Waghai taluka in Dang recording the highest rainfall.

