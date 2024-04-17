Breaking News
Ram Navami: After two years of communal conflict, festival celebration concludes peacefully in Malwani

Updated on: 17 April,2024 10:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Ram Navami festival celebrations concluded peacefully in Malwani area of Mumbai after two years of past communal conflicts

Several people on Wednesday participated in the celebrations

After two years of communal conflict, the Ram Navami festival celebration concluded peacefully in Malwani area of Mumbai.


Ram Navami was celebrated in Mumbai and across the country on Wednesday.


Mumbai Police had deployed a large number of personnel, ensuring no untoward incidents take place during the celebrations, an official said.


According to police sources, approximately 2000-3000 individuals, including a significant presence of youth, children, and women, participated in the rally from Mahada to Malvani Gate No. 1, a turnout notably lower than the past two years.

The rally was closely monitored by a substantial deployment of police personnel, including senior officers from the North Region, especially Additional Commissioner Rajeev Jain and DCPs. Credit also goes to the traffic department for their excellent management during the event; the police were monitoring the procession through drone cameras and mobile vans.

