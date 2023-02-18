Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Bais took oath in Marathi.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Bais and his wife Rambai Bais arrived at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday and were accorded a grand welcome by staff and officials.

A Raj Bhavan release said Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to the governor, joint secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar were present.

Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure.

Koshyari was given a guard of honour by an Indian Navy contingent in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The event was attended by state Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, ACS (Protocol) Manisha Mhasikar, among others.

Koshyari prayed at the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi on the way to the airport, from where he left for Dehradun in his home state Uttarakhand on board a special aircraft, a Raj Bhavan release informed.

(With inputs from PTI)