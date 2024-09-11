The #JusticeforGhodbunderRoad campaign has gained momentum as residents have offered solutions to ease the traffic woes

The core committee members at the Anand Nagar Toll Naka help to direct traffic

Listen to this article Residents of Thane mobilise to tackle Ghodbunder traffic x 00:00

A group of Thane residents, led by 43-year-old media professional Shraddha Rai, has initiated a movement to address the ongoing traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road. Rai formed a WhatsApp group in early August, which quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of members who shared their concerns and suggestions for resolving the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s core committee, made up of dedicated volunteers, has engaged with various authorities, including the Thane Municipal Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MMRDA, PWD officials, and local politicians. They have presented proposals and demands to alleviate the traffic woes.

Members with Pankaj Shirsat, DCP (Traffic), Thane

For over 10 days, the group has not only raised awareness but actively participated in clearing traffic and assisting commuters stuck in long jams. Rai said, “I started the WhatsApp group, and within days, thousands joined to share their issues and frustrations. This overwhelming response led us to form a core team of 11 members, including residents from diverse backgrounds. We initiated the #JusticeforGhodbunderRoad campaign, conducting research, gathering signatures, and requesting a combined meeting with all stakeholders,” said Shraddha Rai.

The group has also been in regular contact with government bodies, conducting road visits with TMC representatives and collaborating with MMRDA and PWD officials. “We have established a channel of communication between the public, our team, and the authorities. For the past 10 days, we’ve been spending four to five hours daily to clear traffic,” Rai added.

The core team also met with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister during his visit for the Gaimukh Park inauguration. They handed over a letter outlining their concerns, and on September 5, they received assurances from the CM’s representative. “We are committed to making Ghodbunder Road safer and pothole-free for both Thane residents and visitors. As taxpayers, we deserve these basic facilities, and with the CM being from Thane, if he can’t solve this, how will he address Maharashtra’s issues?” Rai added.

The #JusticeforGhodbunderRoad core team includes Shraddha Rai, Girish Patil, J N Vasanthi, Gurmeet Singh, Pankaj Sinha, Ravi Jain, Deven Acharya, Satish Pawar, Manish Thakkar, Anvesh Jain, and Krishna Pophale.

“This effort showcases the power of social media in mobilising communities. Our WhatsApp group has brought residents together for a shared cause, and the impact extends beyond Thane to all commuters using Ghodbunder Road,” said core member Girish Patil.

Thane’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, said, “All concerned departments are working together to resolve the traffic issues. However, unforeseen challenges like accidents, breakdowns, and even incidents where pedestrians hold up traffic can delay solutions. Nonetheless, we are committed to achieving traffic-free roads in Thane.”

Police sources said that citizens have called for a ban on heavy vehicles on Ghodbunder Road. “But the road serves as a crucial trade route. It’s a decades-old infrastructure, and while the city has grown, diverting transport will require careful planning. We are exploring options to balance citizen demands and trade needs,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.