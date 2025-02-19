mid-day catches up with renowned lyricist, others who overcame academic setbacks

Gulzar—Urdu poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and film director. File Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

If you are a student feeling stressed, finding ways to deal with the pressure is essential for your well-being, especially during exam season. With some board exams underway and others set to begin, we speak to renowned personalities who have faced failure and struggles in their lives—experiences that either shaped them into who they are today or became challenges they overcame to excel in their fields.

Author Arun Shevate poses with his book. Pic/Nimesh Dave

In conversation with mid-day, veteran Indian Urdu poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar, along with Dr Narendra Jadhav, a noted economist, public policy expert, and former member of the Rajya Sabha and Planning Commission—both of whom are mentioned in Arun Shevate's book Napas Mulanchi Goshta—share their perspectives and advice for students on overcoming academic and personal setbacks. They also reflect on their own life experiences, the challenges they faced, and the resilience that led to their success.

‘Worked thrice as hard’

Speaking with mid-day, Gulzar said, “I couldn't complete my intermediate education due to various factors, including the partition. Later, I had to leave St Stephen's College in Delhi and move to Mumbai in search of a job because of family circumstances and financial difficulties. My education came to a halt, and I couldn’t complete my graduation. But I worked three times harder to achieve what I have today. My parents played a crucial role as a support system, helping me overcome those struggles and carve out the life I have now."



(From left) Prashant Dongre along with author Arun Shevate

He then spoke about how the pressures on students have evolved over time. “Times have changed, and with them, the expectations placed on students. Today, parents’ high aspirations and expectations often add to their children's stress and anxiety. Back in the day, families offered a built-in support system, helping to ease such burdens and pressure. But in today’s world, things are different. Parents need to be a source of reassurance for their children, giving them the freedom and emotional space to develop. It's crucial to help them realise that an academic setback does not define their future.”

A message for students

To students, Gulzar shared a heartfelt message. “Failures are lessons, not the conclusion of a chapter in your life. Life goes on, and you must take the lessons with you while leaving failure behind. Students need to understand—failing an exam is not failing at life. Exams are merely a way to test what you’ve learned; they are challenges that encourage you to keep growing. If you score low, it doesn’t mean you are less talented or a less capable person.”

Encouraging students to adopt a growth mindset, he added, “Success is like climbing a mountain… you can’t take a straight path; you have to move in a spiral to reach the peak. Keep moving forward, keep learning, and don’t be disheartened until you achieve what you set out to do.”

“Aadmi bulbula hai paani ka… Aur paani ki bahti satah par tootta bhi hai, doobta bhi hai… Phir ubharta hai, phir se bahta hai… Na samundar nigla saka isko, na tawarikh tod paayi hai… Waqt ki mauj par sada bahta aadmi bulbula hai paani ka. (Man is a bubble of water… Breaking and sinking on the flowing surface… Yet rising again, drifting once more… Neither the ocean could swallow him, nor history could break him… Ever flowing with the waves of time, man is but a bubble of water),” Gulzar added, reciting one of his verses.

Meanwhile, Dr Jadhav shared that although he had never failed any annual or board exam, he did experience failure in a school test. “I failed a math exam in Std VII because I had typhoid and couldn’t attend school for several days. Unfortunately, during that time, a crucial chapter on compound interest was taught. As a result, I scored only 30 out of 100. It came as a shock to my classmates, my teachers and me. But instead of feeling defeated, I took it as a challenge, or perhaps even a kind of revenge. In the next exam, I doubled my score. I believe that for any exam, big or small, students should always set ambitious goals.”

Aspire for more

He further emphasised the importance of aiming high. “Having no aim or setting low goals is a bigger crime than failure itself. Too often, students are content with just passing, thinking that 35 per cent is all they are capable of. But one should always aspire for more.”

Sharing words of encouragement, Jadhav drew from his motivational speeches. “Pratyek vyaktimadhye ek rajhans dadlela asto (Within every person lies a swan, a symbol of excellence)—whether in academics, arts, sports, or any other field. One must recognise their strengths and talents. No one is born without potential; they just need to explore and discover what they are truly good at,” he said.

‘Scores don’t define us’

“Scoring high in school or college doesn’t necessarily define success. I believe everyone has faced failure at some point, big or small, but what matters is how they overcome it. There is no need to feel disheartened by low marks or failure in an exam.

I grew up in the slums of Wadala and studied in a municipal school until Std IV. At one point, I thought I would become a goon, and later, I even considered being a peon. But life had different plans, and through sheer hard work and determination, I was able to shape my future,” he said.

Jadhav also shared an inspiring example. “Take Sachin Tendulkar for instance… he wasn’t particularly good at academics, yet today, he is a legend in the world of cricket. Success is not defined by exam scores alone; it’s about recognising your true calling and working relentlessly toward it,” he signed off.

mid-day also caught up with award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer Subodh Bhave. Only a few people are aware that he failed in three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—when he appeared for his HSC exam. However, instead of letting failure define him, he used it as motivation to pursue his passion for acting. Bhave believes that academics alone don’t determine success in life.

Don’t let pressure ruin you

“As board exams approach each year, students often experience fear and stress. My advice is simple—don’t let exam pressure ruin your life. You are the future of this country, and your potential is far greater than any exam result. Exams come and go, and even if you don’t succeed at first, life always gives you another chance. The pressure around exams is often created by society, but students must believe in themselves. You have immense power within—discover it, use it, and trust yourself. Have faith in your abilities and in God.”

- Inputs from Archana Dahiwal