WR announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express & Ahmedabad – Borivali Express

In a bid to improve train punctuality and enhance passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced the revision of timings for Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express and Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, the following trains will have revised timings:

Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express, effective from 23rd May, 2023.

Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express, effective from 23rd May, 2023.

These revised timings will come into effect from 23rd May, 2023, onwards. Western Railway aims to ensure the timely arrival and departure of these trains, providing a more reliable and efficient travel experience for passengers.

Passengers traveling on Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express can expect the revised timings to be effective from 23rd May, 2023. The departure time from Vadodara station has been rescheduled from 02.46/02.56 to 02.57/03.07.

Similarly, for Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express, the revised timings will also come into effect from 23rd May, 2023. The train's schedule at multiple stations, including Barejadi, Kanij, Nenpur(D), Mahemadavad Kheda Road, Nadiad Jn, Anand Jn, Vasad Jn, Ranoli, Vadodara, Itola, Miyagam Karjan, Palej, Nabipur, Bharuch Jn, Ankleshwar Jn, Panoli, Kosamba Jn, Kim, Gothangam, Kosad, and Utran, will be adjusted accordingly to improve the train's punctuality.