Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > WR announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express Ahmedabad Borivali Express

WR announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express & Ahmedabad – Borivali Express

Updated on: 21 May,2023 01:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

These revised timings will come into effect from 23rd May, 2023, onwards

WR announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express & Ahmedabad – Borivali Express

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article
WR announces revision in timings of Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express & Ahmedabad – Borivali Express
x
00:00

In a bid to improve train punctuality and enhance passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced the revision of timings for Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express and Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express.


According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, the following trains will have revised timings:



Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express, effective from 23rd May, 2023.


Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express, effective from 23rd May, 2023.

These revised timings will come into effect from 23rd May, 2023, onwards. Western Railway aims to ensure the timely arrival and departure of these trains, providing a more reliable and efficient travel experience for passengers.

Also read: Mumbai: Speeding local trains to now power Western Railway

Passengers traveling on Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express can expect the revised timings to be effective from 23rd May, 2023. The departure time from Vadodara station has been rescheduled from 02.46/02.56 to 02.57/03.07.

Similarly, for Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express, the revised timings will also come into effect from 23rd May, 2023. The train's schedule at multiple stations, including Barejadi, Kanij, Nenpur(D), Mahemadavad Kheda Road, Nadiad Jn, Anand Jn, Vasad Jn, Ranoli, Vadodara, Itola, Miyagam Karjan, Palej, Nabipur, Bharuch Jn, Ankleshwar Jn, Panoli, Kosamba Jn, Kim, Gothangam, Kosad, and Utran, will be adjusted accordingly to improve the train's punctuality.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai trains western railway indian railways mumbai railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK