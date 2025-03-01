Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Most states in country has already eliminated border checkposts, ensuring smoother and faster movement of goods and passengers

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra transport fraternity demands abolition of state border checkposts for smoother operations
A day before the RTO Foundation Day, the road transport fraternity of Maharashtra and across India has reiterated its long-standing demand for the abolition of state border checkposts in Maharashtra, aligning with the Central Government’s vision of 'One Nation, One Market.'


Bal Malkit Singh, former president & advisor - All India Motor Transport Congress, AIMTC & advisor- Federation of Bombay Motor Transport Operators (FBMTO) has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to act swiftly on this critical issue.


A committee had already submitted its report to the Maharashtra Government, recommending the abolition of border checkposts. This move is also part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan to modernize Maharashtra’s transport sector.


"Most states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Assam, have already eliminated border checkposts, ensuring smoother and faster movement of goods and passengers. Maharashtra must now take decisive action to stay competitive in the transport and logistics sector," Singh said.

“With all vehicle and tax-related data available online, physical border checkposts are outdated and unnecessary. Maharashtra must embrace technology and align with national policies to ensure a seamless transport network,” he added.

Singh said the transport community eagerly awaited the government’s positive action, ensuring Maharashtra leads the way in ease of doing business and transport efficiency.

Points highlighted by transporters

- Seamless Transport & Reduced Delays – GST, Vahan, Sarathi, FASTag, and E-Way Bills have made physical checkpoints redundant.

- Curbing Corruption & Red Tape – Eliminating border checkposts will reduce harassment and compliance burdens.

- Economic Growth & Competitiveness – Faster transit will enhance Maharashtra’s status as a logistics and trade hub.

- Revenue Efficiency – Digital monitoring ensures tax collection without manual interference.

