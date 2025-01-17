Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, early Thursday morning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that police have uncovered several clues in the attack case involving Saif Ali Khan and assured that the perpetrator will be apprehended soon, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur on Friday, Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio, addressed the situation surrounding the incident.

"Police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit)," the chief minister said, replying to a question.

Mumbai is still safe despite isolated incidents says Maharashtra CM after Saif Ali Khan attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that Mumbai remains one of the safest cities in the country, despite sporadic incidents that may suggest otherwise. His remarks came following an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was injured in a confrontation with an intruder at his Bandra residence.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis stated, "Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. It won't be right to judge the city's safety based on one or two isolated incidents. However, any such incident must be taken seriously, and we are committed to ensuring Mumbai's security."

The statement followed an early-morning burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. The intruder reportedly entered through the fire escape and confronted Khan’s maid. When the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the confrontation turned violent. Saif sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to ANI reports, Saif Ali Khan's team confirmed that the actor underwent surgery and is now recovering. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and doctors are monitoring his progress. We extend our gratitude to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the entire team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support," the statement read.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed further details of the incident. "The motive behind the attack appears to be burglary. The accused accessed the residence using the fire escape. So far, one suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Ten detection teams are working on different leads," Gedam said.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, disclosed the extent of Khan's injuries. "Saif Ali Khan was brought to the hospital at 3 am with six stab wounds, two of which were deep, including one near his spine. A foreign object was also identified near his spine," he stated.

(With agency inputs)