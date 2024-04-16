CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor's residence following the arrest of two accused in Salman Khan firing case

Salman Khan and Salim Khan with CM Shinde on Tuesday. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Salman Khan firing case: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits actor's house; asks police to increase security x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra following the firing at his residence.

CM Shinde assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house, as per the PTI.

Talking to reporters, CM Eknath Shinde said that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the Salman Khan firing case.

CM Eknath Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members, as per the PTI.

Two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing outside Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district and later brought to Mumbai.

As per the police, Gupta was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident and Pal, who was riding pillion, had fired shots at the actor's house.

The police sought their custody for 14 days on the ground that custodial interrogation was required to unearth the conspiracy and to identify the mastermind behind the incident.

The police said a preliminary probe has established that the duo "played an active role in the alleged offence".

The police said that after the incident, a person claimed responsibility for it on social media platform Facebook. As per the probe, this account was being operated from a foreign country.

A senior official on Monday said the IP (Internet Protocol) address of the FB post was traced to Portugal and the police were verifying it.

The accused have booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside 58-year-old Salman Khan's house in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.

The motorcycle was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

