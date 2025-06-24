Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Weeks after grand opening, craters appear on Rs 1182-crore stretch

Updated on: 24 June,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

While most of the Samruddhi Mahamarg is constructed using cement concrete (CC), bridge portions are paved with asphalt. The pictures shared by the motorist reveal 5–6 visible potholes on the bridge surface of the expressway. The 76-km Igatpuri–Amane stretch, built at a cost of Rs 1182 crore, has been open for barely two weeks, making the premature

The potholed stretch on the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Igatpuri and Amane. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Potholes have emerged on the newly inaugurated 76-kilometre stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Igatpuri (Nashik) and Amane (near Mumbai), posing a serious threat to motorists cruising at high speeds. The stretch was inaugurated to much fanfare by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde on June 5.

A Mumbai-based motorist who travelled on this stretch on Sunday shared photographs with mid-day, showing multiple potholes on the asphalt section of a bridge near the Shahapur exit. “While driving from Igatpuri to Mumbai, I was shocked to see potholes on the tar surface of the road just before the Shahapur exit. Vehicles travel at 100–120 kmph on this highway, a car hitting one of these potholes at that speed can easily lead to a fatal crash,” the motorist said on the condition of anonymity.



While most of the Samruddhi Mahamarg is constructed using cement concrete (CC), bridge portions are paved with asphalt. The pictures shared by the motorist reveal 5–6 visible potholes on the bridge surface of the expressway. The 76-km Igatpuri–Amane stretch, built at a cost of Rs 1182 crore, has been open for barely two weeks, making the premature appearance of potholes all the more concerning.

“The road was opened just this month. And now, there are potholes? This is shocking. Do we pay taxes for this kind of workmanship? If one of India’s biggest infra projects can’t guarantee quality, what can we expect from local roads? The CM and DCM must take action against those responsible. A full audit and quality control inspection of this stretch is needed immediately,” the motorist added.

This isn’t the first time the Samruddhi Mahamarg’s quality has come under scrutiny. In April 2025, mid-day reported how cracks had developed on the concrete surface between Amane and Shahapur, even before it was open to traffic. The report also revealed how motorists were illegally accessing unopened sections of the highway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials were unavailable for comment by press time.

About Samruddhi Expressway

Total length
701 km

Connects
Nagpur to Mumbai

Terrain
Cuts through dry forests, grasslands, and the Western Ghats

Features
Widest highway tunnels in India (17.6 m) Maharashtra’s longest road tunnel — twin 7.78 km tunnels built by Afcons through the rain-heavy Igatpuri–Kasara Ghat section

