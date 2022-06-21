Breaking News
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead

Updated on: 21 June,2022 01:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The arrested accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday, the police said

Locals gather outside the house after nine members of a family allegedly committed suicide, at Mhaishal village, in Sangli. Pic/PTI


A day after nine of a single family were found dead in two separate houses in Mhaisal in Sangli, the police have arrested 13 people out 25 who were booked by the Miraj rural police on Monday. 

The arrested accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday, the police said.




"13 people have been arrested so far," Superintendent of Police, Dikshit Gedam confirmed to mid-day.


